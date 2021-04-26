F3Logic LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,338. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

