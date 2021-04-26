F3Logic LLC Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $10,437,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.24. 23,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,617. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

