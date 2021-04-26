F3Logic LLC Purchases 17,573 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 447.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.68.

CVX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

