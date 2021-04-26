F3Logic LLC Raises Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

F3Logic LLC increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 544.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,635 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.36. 5,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,836. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

