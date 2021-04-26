F3Logic LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,674. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,969.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

