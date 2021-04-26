F3Logic LLC Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

