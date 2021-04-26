F3Logic LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,943 shares during the period. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises 0.5% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.34% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 233,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000.

Shares of DIAL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.43. 5,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,448. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

