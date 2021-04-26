F3Logic LLC Sells 17,027 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

IWN stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,295. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average is $137.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

