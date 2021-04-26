F3Logic LLC Sells 20,505 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.81. 7,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,955. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.09 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

