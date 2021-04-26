F3Logic LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 85,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $5,409,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Truist raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

SQ traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690,849. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a PE ratio of 392.96, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average is $219.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157,265 shares of company stock worth $276,886,471 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

