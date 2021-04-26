F3Logic LLC Sells 2,846 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 comprises approximately 1.3% of F3Logic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC owned 0.46% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Howard Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000.

UPRO traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 184,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,537. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73.

