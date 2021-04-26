F3Logic LLC Sells 727 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,029. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $229.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $208.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

