F3Logic LLC Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.72. 3,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.09 and a twelve month high of $326.51. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

