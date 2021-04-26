F3Logic LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,771 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after buying an additional 7,611,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 229,389 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

