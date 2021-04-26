Fabrinet (FN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FN stock opened at $91.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $1,160,312.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

