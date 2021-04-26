Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 6.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 9,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 37,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total transaction of $1,602,408.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,507,799 shares of company stock valued at $426,375,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

FB stock opened at $301.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.91 and a 200-day moving average of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $180.82 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.