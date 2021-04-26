Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

FB stock opened at $301.13 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $180.82 and a one year high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,507,799 shares of company stock worth $426,375,644 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.