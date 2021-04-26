Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.5% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Shares of FB stock opened at $301.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,507,799 shares of company stock worth $426,375,644 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

