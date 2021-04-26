Faceter Reaches Market Cap of $628,832.11 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Faceter has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $628,832.11 and $1,985.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00063734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.86 or 0.00744632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00093754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.87 or 0.07364906 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

