FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $335.13 and last traded at $337.03. 3,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

