FansTime Price Reaches $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $1.42 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00747717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00093826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.11 or 0.07375547 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

