FantasyGold Price Down 36.9% Over Last 7 Days (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $149,399.32 and $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00061803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.53 or 0.00272482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.01022478 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.21 or 0.00678169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,532.73 or 1.00230859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

