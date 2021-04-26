FantasyGold Trading Down 2% This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $150,628.05 and approximately $6.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.49 or 0.00282738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.51 or 0.00992887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00729305 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,962.22 or 1.00050337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

