Fantom Market Cap Reaches $993.19 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $993.19 million and approximately $121.46 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00750864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.84 or 0.07533861 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.