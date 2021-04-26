Fantom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $170.17 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $170.17 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00745446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00094660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.54 or 0.07877462 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

