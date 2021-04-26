Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce sales of $20.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $20.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $83.30 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $264.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

