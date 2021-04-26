Fastenal (FAST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Fastenal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Fastenal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Fastenal have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Fastenal has been benefiting from higher demand for personal protective equipment (“PPE”) products and sanitizer products, along with the resumption of manufacturing and construction activity. Its aggressive investment to increase Onsite locations, vending machines count and ecommerce business is expected to boost sales in future. Improvement in the sales trend and signings and activity levels among growth drivers is encouraging. However, unfavorable product and customer mix continue to impact its margins. Also, estimates for 2021 have been trending downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts' concern over its earnings growth potential.”

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,580 shares of company stock worth $261,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after buying an additional 87,226 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

