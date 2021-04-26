Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells $2,557,200.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.00. 78,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,427. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

