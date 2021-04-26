Feathercoin (FTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.09 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $21,106.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006415 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

