Feathercoin Trading Up 11.4% This Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $11.90 million and approximately $148,550.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006282 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

