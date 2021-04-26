Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

FHI stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,523.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,649,000 after acquiring an additional 55,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

