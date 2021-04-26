Feellike (FLL) Market Capitalization Tops $17,303.88

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Feellike has a market cap of $17,303.88 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Feellike has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00060917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00279062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.88 or 0.01011773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.14 or 0.00718525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00024875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,754.58 or 0.99976818 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.