Fei Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $58.41 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $1.83 billion and $58.41 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00061208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00280661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.83 or 0.01005759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00734845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,845.40 or 0.99948607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

