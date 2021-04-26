Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading Down 0.6%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9,198 ($120.17) and last traded at GBX 9,226 ($120.54). Approximately 255,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 423,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,282 ($121.27).

FERG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 8,900 ($116.28) to GBX 9,100 ($118.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,350.43 ($96.03).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £20.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,971.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,659.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $2.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Ferguson Company Profile (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.