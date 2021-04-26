FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $21.14 on Monday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

