Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS stock opened at $153.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.