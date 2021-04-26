Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Cut to C$11.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

TSE FSZ traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,768. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$11.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -338.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

