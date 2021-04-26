Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.68 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $10.43 billion and approximately $1.68 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $152.67 or 0.00284367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00062728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $532.97 or 0.00992744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.21 or 0.00724974 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,856.08 or 1.00315808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001707 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 68,343,225 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.