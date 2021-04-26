FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco (OTCMKTS:FCBBF)

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

