FinNexus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.42 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $14.71 million and $5.42 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000878 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00738100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00094737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.11 or 0.07420244 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 31,217,626 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

