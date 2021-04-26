FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Hits $2.97 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $16,045.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 38.9% higher against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00063941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00061409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.12 or 0.00741918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00093995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.44 or 0.07378272 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars.

