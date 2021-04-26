FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Cap of $74.99 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.99 million and approximately $44.35 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000981 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002509 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 754,855,795 coins and its circulating supply is 232,496,132 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

