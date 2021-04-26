First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for First American Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $64.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First American Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.