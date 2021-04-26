First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,028 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.11% of First Community Bankshares worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $511.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.29 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.