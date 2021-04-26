First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for First Internet Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $36.42 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $357.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

