First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Gap Up to $46.74

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $48.85. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $49.04, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

