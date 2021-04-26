First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Merchants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRME. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,876 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 331,345 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,642,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.