First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

FMBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $23,065,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,642,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after purchasing an additional 531,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after purchasing an additional 279,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI opened at $21.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

