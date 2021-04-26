First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,682 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

