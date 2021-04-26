First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

FNLIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded First National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First National Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Get First National Financial alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.